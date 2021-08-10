Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $436.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

