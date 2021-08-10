Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $516,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.