Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

