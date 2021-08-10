Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

