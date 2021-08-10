Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 4,143 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

