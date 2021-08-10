Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.