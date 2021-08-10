Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

