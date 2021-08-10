Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 32,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $436.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

