Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

