Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $169.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.