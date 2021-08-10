Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCR. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

