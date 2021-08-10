Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

Shares of SNDX opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

