Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

Syneos Health stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.30. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

