Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Sypris Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $32,527.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,329 shares of company stock worth $282,738. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

