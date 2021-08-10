Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.33-3.53 EPS.

NYSE:SYY traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 163,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

