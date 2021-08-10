T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $215.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $216.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

