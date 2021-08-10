Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 89,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

