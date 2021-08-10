Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TAK stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

