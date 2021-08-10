Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

