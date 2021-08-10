Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

