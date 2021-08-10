Tanuj Kapilashrami Purchases 5,500 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

SBRY traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293.90 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,376. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.10 ($3.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.61.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

