Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.50 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney purchased 86 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.63).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Chris Carney purchased 91 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 174.20 ($2.28). 7,099,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191 ($2.50).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

