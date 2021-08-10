TD Securities Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$69.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Stantec stock opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.17%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

