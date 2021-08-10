TD Securities Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

