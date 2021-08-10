Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,200 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,756.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

