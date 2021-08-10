Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NPO opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.