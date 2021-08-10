Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

