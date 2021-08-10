Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,500 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.