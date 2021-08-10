Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM17. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TM17 traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 799 ($10.44). The stock had a trading volume of 74,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

