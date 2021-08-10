Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.62. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 3,349,060 shares.
ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.
The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
