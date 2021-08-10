Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.62. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 3,349,060 shares.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

