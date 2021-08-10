Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

TEF opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

