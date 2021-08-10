Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

TPX opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

