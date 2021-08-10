Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $74,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,515,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,857,000 after purchasing an additional 880,554 shares during the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

