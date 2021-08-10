Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

