TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 157 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $217.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.32. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

