TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

