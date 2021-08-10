The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AES stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

