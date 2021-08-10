The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.14.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

