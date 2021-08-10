The Allstate Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Shares of ALL opened at $132.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.