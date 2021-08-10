The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $232.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

