The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 28,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

