The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Up 7.1%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 13,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $623.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

