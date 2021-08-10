The ExOne (XONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect The ExOne to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The ExOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $384.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

