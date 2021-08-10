The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $285.98

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285.98 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 284.40 ($3.72), with a volume of 69714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.28. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

