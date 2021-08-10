The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Announces Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. 106,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

