The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.97 on Monday. The Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Real Brokerage stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.31% of The Real Brokerage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

