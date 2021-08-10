The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.39.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.