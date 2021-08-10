The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $75,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 48,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,061,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

