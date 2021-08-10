The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 780,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

