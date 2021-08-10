ThermoGenesis (THMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

THMO stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.23. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.